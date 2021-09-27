© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe 9/26/21

Published September 26, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT
1 of 1  — Awesome spiral galaxy many light years far from the Earth. Elements furnished by NASA
Awesome spiral galaxy many light years far from the Earth. Elements furnished by NASA
Vadimsadovski - stock.adobe.com

Earlier this year researchers found the farthest-ever galaxy, a Hubble smudge at a distance of 13 billion light years away. This week we’ll learn more about light travel, how the image is dimmer than we’d expect, and how 98% of the universe lies in a zone that can never be observed.

Earlier this year researchers found the farthest-ever galaxy, a Hubble smudge at a distance of 13 billion light years away. This week we’ll learn more about light travel, how the image is dimmer than we’d expect, and how 98% of the universe lies in a zone that can never be observed.

Tags

Strange UniverseStrange Universe
Stay Connected
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Bob Berman
    Strange Universe
    Astronomer Bob Berman sheds light on the mysteries of space and time. Always fascinating and fun, Strange Universe will take you places you never knew existed. Learn why Betelgeuse sometimes goes weirdly dim and how after the totality in 2017 in places like Wyoming and the Carolinas, millions finally got to see a total solar eclipse.
Load More