Strange Universe 9/26/21
Earlier this year researchers found the farthest-ever galaxy, a Hubble smudge at a distance of 13 billion light years away. This week we’ll learn more about light travel, how the image is dimmer than we’d expect, and how 98% of the universe lies in a zone that can never be observed.
