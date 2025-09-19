© 2025
Media Project
Live From Tanglewood
The Media Project - David, Barbara, Ira

Published September 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 09/19/25 @ 3 p.m. & 09/21/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and current Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Barbara, Ira and David talk about ABC suspending the Jimmy Kimmel show along with more attacks on the media, what happened to the WAMC sports report, and much more.

Live From Tanglewood ira fusfeldDavid GuistinaThe Media Projectlate night televisioncensorshipfirst amendmentPress FreedomPresident Donald TrumpFederal Communications Commission