Live At The Linda's "Liner Notes" with Wanda Fischer

One of the best parts of vinyl records are the liner notes. Whether it is the instrumentation, the lyrics, or its origin the liner notes gives you a glimpse to an artist's creative process. This week on "Live At The Linda," we caught up with Wanda Fischer, who is celebrating her 40th anniversary on WAMC's Hudson River Sampler. Wanda shares several songs that have had an impact on her, and the folk music genre as a whole.

Wanda's Playlist:

"Shenandoah," by John Kirk

Quicksteppin'

"Urge of Going," Tom Rush

The Circle Game

"Can't Help but Wonder Where I'm bound," Tom Paxton

Ramblin' Boy

"Four Strong Winds," Ian & Sylvia

Four Strong Winds

"Girl from the North Country," Bob Dylan

The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan

"Pack up Your Sorrows," Judy Collins

Fifth Album

"Two of a Kind," Wanda Fischer, Artie Traum, and Nick Barr

Singing Along with the Radio

You can hear The Hudson River Sampler with Wanda Fischer on-air every Saturday night from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. and at wamc.org.