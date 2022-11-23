Live At The Linda: "Music as Medicine"

Did you ever hear about the man with his doctor and said, Doctor Doctor when I listen to Bon Jovi I feel terrible, and the Doctor turns back to him and says, OK, don’t listen to Bon Jovi.

Yes, my friends this underlines a simple truth, Music can have a specific, mood changing and physical reaction to your well-being, and what you put through your ears can greatly affect your physical health and well-being So, fill it with good stuff, Tonight we bring you that good stuff in an episode called “Music as Medicine.” We’ll be listening to the healing tones of Shantyman Séan McCann, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and Ryan Bingham & The Dead Horses. Doctor Hughes will see you now, Live At The Linda starts right now.

A lot has happened in the almost 10 years since Séan McCann exited the Canadian folk-rock arena filling Great Big Sea he co-founded in 1993. He’s released five successful solo albums touching on a range of subjects from Canadian life and culture to spotlighting national hardships like the infamous 2016 wildfires that devastated Fort McMurray, Alberta, in which he partnered with the Canadian Red Cross. A philanthropist as much as he is an artist, McCann also organized a songwriters’ benefit in 2017 in support of veterans suffering with PTSD and addiction. In recognition of these efforts and his other advocacy work for people living with mental health and addiction issues, McCann earned the Order of Canada in 2020.

“Music is strong Medicine” is the mantra by which McCann measures his own successful recovery (now 10 years sober). “It has the power to heal the hurt and unite the divided and we ALL need that now more than ever” From a just a few weeks ago, this is ShantyMann Séan McCann live at The Linda.

Ray Wylie Hubbard is the secret handshake amongst those who know. Earthy, real, funky, unabashed, his records have been swapped and played on the road by everyone from Blackberry Smoke and Georgia Satellites to Black Stone Cherry. The Austin Music and Eric Church-inducted Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Famer was born in Soper, Oklahoma, went to high school with cosmic cowboy Michael Martin Murphey and spent his summers playing folk music in Red River, New Mexico. It all added to an iconoclastic, hell-bent for truths and textures in writing about the way outlaws live. This concert is from back is 2012. This is Ray Wylie Hubbard live at The Linda.

Ryan Bingham is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and actor whose music spans multiple genres. Originally from Hobbs, New Mexico, Bingham grew up across the Southwestern United States. He joined the rodeo circuit as a bull rider in his teens. Bingham learned music on a guitar gifted to him by his mother at age 16, initially playing after rodeos for his friends. Eventually, he began playing in small bars and honkytonks across the West, landing him in Los Angeles.

After receiving critical acclaim for his first two studio releases Bingham went on to collaborate with Grammy-winning producer T Bone Burnett on the soundtrack for the 2009 acclaimed film Crazy Heart, including notably cowriting and performing the film's award-winning theme song, "The Weary Kind". The title track earned Bingham an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Critics' Choice Award for "Best Song" in 2010, as well as a Grammy Award, The Americana Music Association also honored Bingham with the organization's top award in 2010 as "Artist of the Year." And how do you celebrate such a monumental career moment, well , everyone knows you got to play the Linda. You can currently catch Bingham on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, wielding his guitar as Walker. From 2010, here is Ryan Bingham live at The Linda.

