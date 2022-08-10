Live At The Linda: "An Eclectic Blend"

Female-fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio, The Accidentals, (Sav Buist, Katie Larson, and Michael Dause) put on one hell of a show. They were here in October 2021, having played The Linda a few times before, and were joined by local favorite the incomparable Sawyer Fredricks.

PopMatters says, “You can’t define them by comparison to any one band,” comparing them to a mash-up of influences including, “Beatles, Decemberists, Sufjan Stevens, Led Zeppelin, Ani DiFranco, Neko Case, Brandi Carlile, and more.”

NPR says, “Some of the most compelling writers of our time... they display equal interest in the focused musical forms of indie rock and pop and the expansive potential of orchestral arrangements, jam band open-endedness, and impressionistic singer-songwriter expression.”

From October 2021 here is The Accidentals live at The Linda.

Stephen Clair is a touring songwriter, producer, presenter, and mentor known internationally for his evocative songwriting, genre-blind guitar style, his well-received songwriting classes, and an indefinable and indefatigable spirit.

Stephen first came to prominence when WFUV started putting some serious spins on his ode, “Jen in Her Underwear," at which point, Rita Houston was famously quoted as saying, "I love every song on here." San Antonio Express has called him “a fearless performer.”

Stephen was here in support on his new release “To The Trees,” in May 2022. Here is Stephen Clair live at The Linda.

Tim Eriksen & The Trio de Pumpkintown bring a new touch to the solid ground of acoustic folk and Americana. With strings, a varied percussion section, bows, and stunning vocal harmonies, they call on the sometimes rollicking, sometimes tragic atmosphere of New England life, as well as the copious global connections underlying some of America's most stirring songs and dance tunes. Founded in Western Massachusetts in 2012, they performed at the Tapestry of Sacred Music Festival in Singapore last spring and have toured the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast, and Northwest.

One of the most distinguished performers in American folk music, singer and multi-instrumentalist Tim Eriksen turns tradition into a buzzing revelation with a soaring voice that is both spot-on and raw. With his diverse sound and wide-ranging ideas, Eriksen has played everywhere from rock clubs as the driving force behind the folk-noise band Cordelia's Dad, to jazz clubs in collaboration with master musicians like Latin great Omar Sosa, to major concert halls like Carnegie Hall. He's appeared on both Prairie Home Companion and the Academy Awards, and may be one of the only musicians on earth to have shared the stage with Doc Watson and with Kurt Cobain. This concert comes from 2014. Here is Time Eriksen & the Trio de Pumpkintown live at The Linda.

Erin McKeown is a multi-instrumentalist and folk-rock singer-songwriter. McKeown's music encompasses pop, swing, rock, folk, and electronic music, as well as several other genres. This one comes from deep in the Linda Vault from 2010. Let’s take a listen to Erin McKeown live at The Linda.

