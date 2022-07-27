Live At The Linda: "Summer on Central"

Long Island native Kyla Silk is a R&B artist who spent every moment of her childhood singing. Making her way from the church pews to the stage, Kyla currently studies at the College of Saint Rose in the Music Industry program and performs live around the Albany area. Kyla’s approach to R&B expands and crosses genres between folk, rock and soul and has influences that stem from the old school vibes of Etta James and Tina Turner, to the soulful vocals of Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Ari Lennox, and YEBBA. Kyla hopes to use her music to inspire human connection, raise consciousness, and radiate light. She hopes her music encourages her listeners to connect with their highest self. Kyla played our “Open For Takeout Virtual Concert Series” during lockdown and fun fact, was the artist on my very first day here at The Linda. I am proud to say she will be kicking off “Summer on Central” on August 6th, and I think you’ll get why after you hear her set here. Here is Kyla Silk, live at The Linda.

Formed in 2012, North by North is the sweat-fueled rock & roll dream of two childhood friends from the south side of Chicago. Their music was forged through years of teen angst, twenty-something alienation and a profound belief that rock music can be genuinely clever and inventive. It’s a sound glued together by melodic hooks, soaring vocals, crushing guitar, bombastic drums and the kind of untethered energy that has won crowds over hundreds of shows and dozens of festivals across three countries.

Now North by North wasn’t originally on the “Summer on Central” concert lineup and admittedly are the only non-local group on the bill. But when they were going to be passing through on August 20th, I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get them onto that stage and rock out the corner of Central and Quail. They are simply, awesome. Here is North by North Live at The Linda.

Multi-Eddy Award-winner Girl Blue is the project of solo artist Arielle O’Keefe. Compared often to the likes of Laura Marling, Jeff Buckley, and Alanis Morissette, she is a powerhouse vocalist with the rare ability to write songs that both catch the ear and touch the heart. She plays out regularly around the country and records music in upstate NY with Just Pretend Records. Girl Blue plays Summer on Central on Saturday August 27 with her fellow Nippertown March Music Madness finalists. She’s great, she’s coming August 27th and she is Girl Blue live at The Linda.

Grape Juice is going places. The Albany based rock collection stopped by The Linda as the opener for a few national touring acts a few months back and everyone, the bands, our team here a t the Linda and the audience was all talking about this set. We immediately asked them to come back this summer and since then they are playing everywhere including at Nipper Fest last week. The juice is loose. Here is Grape Juice live at The Linda.

Jordan Taylor Hill is an artist rooted in traditional music from West Africa and the diaspora combined with today’s sounds. His early influence in song writing and performance is coupled in a unique way meant to equally inspire and entertain. Jordan offers traditional drum and dance workshops, performances, and private lessons. The native New Yorker began his musical career tape recording radio segments and instrumentals in his headphones in middle school. Since his first trip to Senegal, West Africa in 2011 his unique style of traditional drumming and songwriting has combined to deliver a fusion of hip-hop, world, and all things Afro. Jordon will be featured at “Summer on Central” on Saturday, August 13th. He was here in March as part of a showcase by our friends at the NY Folklore Society. Here is Joran Taylor Hill live at The Linda.

