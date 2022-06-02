Live At The Linda's "Liner Notes" with Seth Walker

One of the best parts of vinyl records are the liner notes. Whether it is the instrumentation, the lyrics, or its origin the liner notes gives you a glimpse into an artist's creative process. This week on "Live At The Linda," we caught up with Seth Walker, who will be playing The Linda on Thursday, June 9th.

Walker Playlist:

"2' Left to the Ceiling," off Seth's 2006 self-titled album.

"Lay Down (River of Faith)," from 2009's "Leap of Faith."

"Grab Ahold," from 2014's "Sky Still Blue."

"Call My Name," from 2016's "Gotta Get Back."

"The Future Ain't What It Used to Be," from his 2022 release "I Hope I Know."

For tickets and information for the June 9th show visit thelinda.org.

