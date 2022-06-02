© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LATL croped 1cl whtB450x450.png
Live At The Linda

Live At The Linda's "Liner Notes" with Seth Walker

Published June 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
Seth Walker
Seth Walker
/
The Linda
Seth Walker

One of the best parts of vinyl records are the liner notes. Whether it is the instrumentation, the lyrics, or its origin the liner notes gives you a glimpse into an artist's creative process. This week on "Live At The Linda," we caught up with Seth Walker, who will be playing The Linda on Thursday, June 9th.

Walker Playlist:
"2' Left to the Ceiling," off Seth's 2006 self-titled album.
"Lay Down (River of Faith)," from 2009's "Leap of Faith."
"Grab Ahold," from 2014's "Sky Still Blue."
"Call My Name," from 2016's "Gotta Get Back."
"The Future Ain't What It Used to Be," from his 2022 release "I Hope I Know."

For tickets and information for the June 9th show visit thelinda.org.

Live At The Linda
Peter Hughes
See stories by Peter Hughes