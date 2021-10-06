Live At The Linda featuring Misty Blues and John Primer

Misty Blues was founded by lead singer, Gina Coleman. In the early 90’s Coleman was the lead singer of the folk/rock group, Cole-Connection. It wasn’t until 1999 when she played a gospel singer in the Williamstown theatre festival production of “A Raisin in the Sun” that she was steered down the path of blues. After receiving personal accolades from Mandy Patinkin & Gwyneth Paltrow on that performance, Coleman’s musical shift to classic blues became a solid reality. Cole-connection re-forged itself as Misty Blues. With a deficit of blues music in the Berkshires at the time, the musical change was well received. Over the years, Misty blues has produced ten albums. Today the core members include Gina Coleman, Seth Fleischmann, Bill Patriquin, Ben Kohn, Rob Tatten and Aaron Dean. This concert comes from this past April during our virtual concerts. Here is Misty Blues.

As the bandleader and lead guitarist for Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Magic Slim & the Teardrops, John Primer's virtuosity as a blues musician was forged by legends. John started playing on Maxwell Street, the birthplace of Chicago blues and soon became the house bandleader at the infamous Theresa's Lounge for seven years alongside Sammy Lawhorn, Junior Wells, James Cotton, and others.

John has played with the who’s who of blues legends and there is little doubt he is in fact one himself this concert was recorded in August and was one of the very first Linda shows to invite a live audience after 18 months of lockdown. Here is John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for Live at the Linda, recorded live at the Linda: WAMC’s performing arts studio. Next week we listen to Justin Friello from September 2021 and The Accidentals from March 2019.

Before we go, let's take a listen to an upcoming artist who will be stopping by the Linda on October 22nd. From here in upstate New York and winner of season 8 of The Voice, few have made as much buzz as Sawyer Fredricks. Sawyer is playing The Linda in a double bill with The Accidentals. From his debut performance on The Voice here is Sawyer Fredericks with “Man of Constant Sorrow.”

You can join us live and in person - tickets at thelinda.org.