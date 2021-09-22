Live At The Linda Featuring L I L Y, Stella And The Reptilians And Bad Bad Hats

Ok, today, September 22 is the first day of fall. Now when I think fall I think of crispy cool air, flannel shirts, cider donuts, and back to school. That back-to-school part is our inspiration for tonight’s live at The Linda as this first concert comes to us from a stretch from our virtual concerts featuring artists from the music industry intensive from the College of St. Rose here in Albany. These students collaborate on every aspect of the music industry from producing to presenting and even running their own record label, Rose Records. Out of this crucible, we were lucky enough to be on there for one of the first concert performances of Stella and the Reptilians. Stella and the Reptilians is the project of singer Lily Morgan, a singer/songwriter from Chester, New York. Lily's atmospheric alt-indie vibe has captives every person she works with and her audience/ with a mix of spacious synth sounds that highlights her upper register and the high sweet tones in her voice. Stella’s debut single "iykyk (We Had It All)" is out now on all streaming platforms. Sharing the bill on this card is L I L Y. Hailing from Poland, Maine, lead, Nick Santos' music is self-described as “encapsulating that feeling of being cold with an overlying contention of being at peace with it.” It's an honest reflection of personal feelings and gut instincts, but it's caked in an amusing light that makes it easy for the listener to digest. L I L Y's debut ten-track album, "Honesty Hour," was released on all platforms on April 30th! If you like what you hear L I L Y and Stella and the Reptilians will be at The Linda on September 30th, and you can join us there live and in person. Tickets at thelinda.org.

Now, from May 3rd, 2021, here is L I L Y followed by Stella and the Reptilians.

Bad Bad Hats is an indie rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The band consists of Kerry Alexander, Chris Hoge, and Connor Davison. Named for a trouble-making character from the Madeline children’s books, Bad Bad Hats is defined by a balance of sweet and sour. Their music honors classic pop songwriting, with nods to nineties rock simplicity and pop-punk frivolity. Through it all, Alexander’s unflinchingly sincere lyrics cut to the emotional heart of things. Alexander and Hoge met while attending Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In 2012, they formed Bad Bad Hats with friend and bassist Noah Boswell, and began performing around the twin cities. That same year, they were signed by Minneapolis label Afternoon Records.

Bad Bad Hats returns to The Linda in person on November 3rd, 2021. This concert is from May 19th, 2019.

Here is Bad Bad Hats

Before we go, let’s take a listen to an upcoming artist who will be stopping by The Linda on October 1st. French gypsy jazz Django artist Stephane Wrembel has been described by more than one expert as one of the greatest guitarists in the world. Most famous of his work is the theme from the academy award-nominated Woody Alan, Owen Wilson film, “Midnight in Paris.” From that film, here is “Bistro Fada.”

Join us on Friday, October 1st in person – tickets at thelinda.org.

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for "Live At The Linda," recorded live at The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. Next week we’re digging back into the vault for Useless Cans and Hot Club of Saratoga both from 2016.