Live At The Linda Featuring MIRK, Kyla Silk, And Poet D. Colins

Last week we premiered a new segment on “Live At The Linda.” Traditionally this broadcast features musical concerts recorded as they are that have graced The Linda stage and that is and continues to be true. But music is not the only voice that emanates from The Linda, often the presentation is an art that presents itself through the power of words. Poets, comics, debates, and dynamic speakers use their words and voice to move, inspire and disarm in ways just as powerful as guitars and pianos. So now and then we’ll feature some of these artists in a segment we call “In Other Words.”

Tonight we feature the powerful words of poet performer visual artist and educator D. Colin. . Originally from Bridgeport, now living in Troy, NY. D. Colin is a multidisciplinary artist, she aims to inspire, empower and educate through poetry, paint, and performance and is passionate about cultivating space for stories, healing, and community. She is the author of two poetry collections, “Dreaming in Kreyol” and “Said the Swing to the Hoop.” She is also a Cave Canem, Vona, and New York State Writers Institute fellow with degrees in English and Africana studies. Since 2016, D. Colin has been running poetic vibe, a weekly open mic voted best in the Capital Region in 2019. In other words, here’s D. Colin.

Our first set tonight comes from our “Open for Take-Out Virtual Concert Series” with a visit from MIRK. MIRK is a 5 piece musical powerhouse, delivering new music that is both fresh and familiar. Based in upstate New York, MIRK has been making the people dance for 10 years strong. They have had the pleasure of sharing the stage with the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Matisyahu, J. Cole, Third Eyed Blind, French Montana, The Neighborhood, The Heavy, and Mr. Cheeks just to name a few. This concert was recorded on March 15th, 2021. Let’s get loud at The Linda, with MIRK.

Kyla Silk is an R&B artist from New York and one of several music industry students from The College of Saint Rose we were honored to feature during our pandemic concert series. Kyla’s approach to R&B expands and crosses genres between folk, rock, and soul. Her influences stem from the old-school vibes of Etta James and Tina Turner to the soulful vocals of Alicia Keys, Ari Lennox, and Yebba. Kyla hopes to use her music to inspire human connection, raise consciousness, and radiate light. She hopes her music encourages her listeners to connect with their highest self. Kyla was recently featured on “AHA! A House for Arts” you can stream her debut single “Gone” and her newest single “Inspiration” from her EP “Garden” on all streaming platforms. From April 19th, 2021 here is Kyla Silk

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for “Live At The Linda.” Join us here next week at the same time when we listen to Girl Blue and Hasty Page.

Before we sign off let’s get a preview of signer/songwriter Girl Blue performing at The Linda in person as part of our “Open for Business Concert Series” on September 16th. And you can join us live and in person. Here is Girl Blue with “Strangers.”