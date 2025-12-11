© 2025
Brianne Brinker on 'Skating Out of the Vault'

By Jesse King,
Samantha Simmons
Published December 11, 2025 at 8:30 PM EST
On this week's 51%, we hear from author Brianne Brinker, assistant athletic director at Union College, about her experience coming out and transitioning as a transgender woman in 2019. Brinker says “skating out of the vault” has allowed her to be her most confident self, and she considers finding herself to be her greatest accomplishment. Brinker reflects on her experience in her new book Skating Out of the Vault: A Trans Woman’s Escape from the Game of Masculinity.

Guest: Brianne Brinker, author of Skating Out of the Vault: A Trans Woman’s Escape from the Game of Masculinity

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode also uses the track "LowLevA" by funny bunny.

Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
