Dr. Samantha Sweeney on raising 'Culturally Competent Kids'

On this week’s 51%, we chat with psychologist Dr. Samantha Sweeney about why teaching your kids to celebrate diversity is important to their success as adults – and how to do it. Sweeney lays out a guide for parents in her new book Culturally Competent Kids: Raising Children to Thrive in a Diverse World. We also learn about a bill in New York state that would require a warning label for kids on social media platforms, and hear from a state legislator in Massachusetts looking to strengthen the state’s laws against the secretive recording practice known as “upskirting.”

Guest: Dr. Samantha Sweeney, author of Culturally Competent Kids: Raising Children to Thrive in a Diverse World

