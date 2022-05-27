51% #1714: Women in Business, Part Three (Whiskey Business)

On this week’s 51%, we continue our series highlighting women in business. Holly Seidewand of First Fill Spirits in Saratoga Springs, New York teaches us the ins and outs of the whiskey industry, and shares her own journey of opening a small business.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.