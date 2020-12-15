Williamstown Police Chief Resigns After Months Of Controversy

This week, Sergeant Scott McGowan filed a complaint in U.S. district court against the town of Williamstown, Massachusetts. In the lawsuit, he alleges that Williamstown Police Chief Kyle Johnson maintained a racist atmosphere, sexually assaulted members of the police department staff, and more. Johnson told WAMC he could not comment on advice of counsel, but added there are “two sides to every story.” Town manager Jason Hoch, who is also named in the lawsuit, said the town doesn’t comment on pending litigation. WAMC spoke with McGowan’s Boston-based attorney, David A. Russcol, about the complaint.