WAMC Helps Those In Need During Record-Breaking Fund Drive

In record-breaking time, WAMC/Northeast Public Radio's February Fund Drive mobilized listeners to help provide a one-night stay for homeless individuals in an emergency shelter.

The WAMC Locked Boxed officially opened February 1st with a goal of reaching the $1 million mark by the end of the day. Beginning at 9 a.m., the station fundraised live on-air and reached the goal by 11 a.m. WAMC started and ended the entire Locked Box and Fund Drive in just one morning. Given COVID-19 limitations, WAMC was, once again, unable to have a traditional Fund Drive. Instead, the Locked Box and Fund Drive were combined into one with the help of limited WAMC staff to field calls and online donations.

The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation once again asked the station’s listeners to donate to the Locked Box/ Fund Drive in honor of the foundation’s long-time community initiatives. When listeners contribute to WAMC during the Fund Drive, Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation makes it possible for the homeless to stay at Joseph’s House emergency shelter. In total this collaboration helps 900 homeless individuals to get a home for a night, including a warm and safe place to sleep, three meals, access to personal care, access to medical and dental care, legal services and other support services to help them stay off the street.

WAMC President and CEO Alan Chartock says, “What can we say except thank you to our wonderful listeners!”

Joe Donahue, Roundtable Host/Senior Advisor, adds: "We have never seen anything like this. Calls were coming in faster than we could always handle — but, we did. Many thanks to our amazing listeners and for telling us, ‘They couldn’t live without us.’ Well, we could not exist without them."

WAMC is proud to work with wonderful local organizations during its drives, and will continue to shed light on the great work they do. WAMC is a listener-supported station that relies on contributions to stay alive. Its fundraising primarily occurs three times a year: February, June, and October. Each drive has a $1 million goal to support the general operations of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio.

If you're interested in finding out more about our Fund Drives, or to donate or volunteer, please contact Amber Sickles at 1-800-323-9262 ext. 133.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.

