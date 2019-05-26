Volunteers Called Upon To Put Flags On Veterans' Graves

Memorial Day was once known as Decoration Day. The tradition of decorating the graves of veterans with American Flags is getting harder to fulfill.

Organizations such as the American Legion and the VFW used to take the lead in planting flags at veterans’ graves.

But, as membership has declined the Veterans Services Department in Springfield, Massachusetts has appealed for volunteers to plant flags at nearly 22,000 grave sites in the city in advance of Memorial Day.

" We are doing our best to recognize and remember every veteran who is in the ground," said Springfield Veterans Services Director Tom Belton.

He said extra flags are left at cemeteries for families in case their loved ones grave was not marked.