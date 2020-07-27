Vermont Town Considers Renaming Street

A Vermont town is considering renaming a street that honors a prominent former resident who illegally owned a slave.

The local governing board of Windsor will discuss Tuesday whether to rename Jacob Street. Stephen Jacob was a lawyer and politician who bought and held a Black slave after Vermont outlawed slavery in 1777. The Selectboard meeting begins at 7 p.m.

In another development, the Vermont Law School is giving the painter of a mural depicting African Americans and abolitionists 90 days to remove it, after initially saying it would be painted over. The school’s board and students say the mural’s eight scenes portray Black people in stereotypical and exaggerated ways. The artist opposes its removal.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved