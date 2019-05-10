Related Program: 
Vermont Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Of Woman Accused Of Killing Four

Vermont's top court has rejected an appeal from a woman sentenced to life without parole for killing a social worker and three relatives she thought played a role in her losing custody of her daughter.

In February Jody Herring's attorney appealed her 2017 conviction. WCAX-TV reports her lawyers claimed the judge did not act appropriately in sentencing Herring to life in prison without the chance of parole because he did not say she could not be rehabilitated. Because of that, they said Herring should be able to have treatment and prove she can re-enter society.

Prosecutors argued they weighed all factors in recommending Herring's sentence and there is little evidence that Herring will be rehabilitated.

The Vermont Supreme Court on Friday found "no error" in the judge's decision.

