Vermont Prison Reports New COVID Cases

  • Vermont Dept. of Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker
The outbreak of COVID-19 at the Vermont prison in Newport is continuing with 21 new cases.

On Monday, the Department of Corrections reported 19 new cases among inmates at the Northern Vermont Correctional Facility and two among staff members.

There are currently 37 positive inmate cases and six positive staff cases at the facility.

The department says 100 inmates who had previously been infected have recovered and have been cleared to leave isolation. Four staff are expected to be medically cleared early this week.

Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker says all the positive cases came from one unit and officials are working to mitigate the spread of the virus.

