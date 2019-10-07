Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Mayor Demands Mall Developers Make Up For Delay

By 5 minutes ago
  • Burlington's CityPlace remains undeveloped in this September 2019 photo
    Burlington's CityPlace remains undeveloped in this September 2019 photo
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Burlington’s mayor is demanding developers of the stalled downtown mall  get the project back on track.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger wrote a letter to Brookfield Properties, urging them to "salvage" the CityPlace development. In his letter he called the lack of progress “deeply frustrating” and warned the viability of the collaboration was threatened.

The mayor demanded that concrete barriers on public property be removed and streets and sidewalks be restored.  Weinberger also said the company must pay the city $50,000 to cover administrative costs from the delay and $30,000 to the Burlington Electric Department pledged to the District Energy project.

In a separate memo, the city says Brookfield has committed to the city's demands and plans to present an updated development plan on Oct. 28.

Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

All contents © copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Mall Redevelopment
CityPlace
Burlington Development

Related Content

Developer Remains Committed To Vermont Downtown Project

By Jul 19, 2019

A New York property developer says it remains committed to a long-stalled project that would reshape the downtown of Vermont's largest city, but it will be at least several months before construction can begin.

CityPlace Project Majority Owner Speaks On Stalled Project

By Jan 23, 2019

The majority owner of CityPlace Burlington, Vermont, has told city leaders it is still committed to the project that stalled last summer.

Opponents Sue To Overturn Burlington Mall Redevelopment Vote

By Nov 21, 2016
Burlington Town Center rendering
Burlington VT Mayor's Office

Opponents of a major downtown redevelopment project approved by Burlington, Vermont, voters on November 8 are suing to have the referendum declared invalid.