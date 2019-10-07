Vermont Mayor Demands Mall Developers Make Up For Delay

Burlington’s mayor is demanding developers of the stalled downtown mall get the project back on track.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger wrote a letter to Brookfield Properties, urging them to "salvage" the CityPlace development. In his letter he called the lack of progress “deeply frustrating” and warned the viability of the collaboration was threatened.

The mayor demanded that concrete barriers on public property be removed and streets and sidewalks be restored. Weinberger also said the company must pay the city $50,000 to cover administrative costs from the delay and $30,000 to the Burlington Electric Department pledged to the District Energy project.

In a separate memo, the city says Brookfield has committed to the city's demands and plans to present an updated development plan on Oct. 28.

Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

