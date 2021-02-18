Vermont City Marathon Rescheduled

The annual marathon in Burlington, Vermont has been rescheduled from May to October because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Organizers of the People’s United Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay announced the move on Wednesday. Last year, the marathon was rescheduled and then canceled.



Many of the runners who had signed up deferred their race registrations to this year so RunVermont will not immediately accept new registrations for the Oct. 24 race.



The 2020 registrants will be contacted with instructions on how to reregister for this year's marathon and relay, or to defer until spring of next year, they said.



