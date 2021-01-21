Vermont Bill Introduced To Restrict Flags

A bill introduced in the Vermont House would restrict which flags can be flown at public schools.



A bill sponsored by eight House Republicans would prohibit any flag other than the U.S. and Vermont state flags from being flown on public school property.



The proposed legislation states the purpose is to “allow school boards to focus on educating students and maintaining school buildings without becoming politicized over flag displays.” It was introduced BY primary sponsor Rep. Brian Smith of Derby Wednesday and referred to the Education Committee for consideration.



Several schools districts in Vermont including Montpelier, Burlington, Essex Westford, and South Burlington currently fly the Black Lives Matter flag.