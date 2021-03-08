Vaccine Signup Starts For Vermonters With High Risk Conditions

Vermont is now in its next phase of vaccine distribution, with people ages 55 and above with certain high-risk health conditions eligible to sign up for the shots.



Registration for vaccine appointments opened on Monday. The eligible conditions include heart disease and diabetes and others that are listed on the Health Department’s website. Vermonters ages 16 and older with those conditions may register for appointments next week.



This week, the state is also expanding vaccines to teachers and school staffers, additional public safety employees, and Corrections Department staffers who work in prisons.



All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved