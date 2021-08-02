 US Dismisses Suit Against Vermont Hospital Over Abortions | WAMC
US Dismisses Suit Against Vermont Hospital Over Abortions

The U.S. Justice Department has dismissed a lawsuit against the University of Vermont Medical Center alleging it forced a nurse to participate in an abortion procedure she objected to on religious grounds.


The one-page notice filed by the Justice Department in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday gave no reason for the decision.

The lawsuit, filed last December in the waning days of the Trump administration, alleged the Burlington hospital discriminated against health care workers who refuse to perform or assist with abortions.
Before the lawsuit was filed, the hospital had been negotiating the issue with the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. They called the efforts "an attack on reproductive care."

Abortion-Civil Rights-Lawsuit
UVMMC Abortions
UVM Medical Center

