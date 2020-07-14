 University Of Vermont Trustees Vote To Divest From Fossil Fuels | WAMC
The University of Vermont’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to divest from fossil fuels.

The university says it will immediately end new direct investment in fossil fuels and will fully divest from public investments in fossil fuels by July 2023.

It will allow pre-existing multi-year private investments, which it stopped acquiring in 2017, to lapse.

UVM will continue to invest in opportunities that focus on sustainability, climate change and mitigation.

President Suresh Garimella says divesting from fossil fuels is the right thing to do given the school's history and longstanding commitment to sustainability.

