Tyer Responds To Parking Criticism, Push To Revive “At Home In Pittsfield”

In early April, Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Councilor John Krol submitted a request to the city for a report on ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection system installed in the spring of 2017. Pittsfield, like many cities its size, has grappled with spikes in violent crime even as many of its neighborhoods undergo revitalization. Police Chief Michael Wynn sat down with WAMC this week to talk about ShotSpotter, the new police outpost in the West Side neighborhood, the nascent Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board, and more.