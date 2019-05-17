Tyer Responds To Parking Criticism, Push To Revive “At Home In Pittsfield”

After Tuesday’s city council meeting in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, two much discussed issues are on Mayor Linda Tyer’s desk. She spoke with WAMC about discontent with the city’s metered parking program spreading from a downtown business owner to a possible citywide referendum by the council. She also discussed a referral from her opponents on the council asking her to find a new source of funding for a home improvement loan program aimed at upgrading Pittsfield’s aging housing stock in its poorest communities.
