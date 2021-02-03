"Truly Like Lightning: A Novel" By David Duchovny

David Duchovny is best known for his work in film and television - but he's also a New York Times bestselling author who has written four novels his latest titled "Truly Like Lightning," about a fundamentalist Mormon family that returns to society after living in isolation in the desert.
Duchovny is an actor, producer, director, novelist and singer-songwriter, best known for playing FBI agent Fox Mulder on the TV series, "The X-Files" and Hank Moody on the TV series "Californication," both of which earned him Golden Globe Awards.
