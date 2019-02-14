Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Tainted Love: These Songs Were Forever Ruined By Exes By editor • 4 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 14, 2019 5:36 pm This Valentine's Day, NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Jessica Roy, an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times, about her piece on songs that were ruined by exes and past relationships. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.