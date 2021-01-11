Rutland Night-Shift Troopers Back At Work After Quarantine

All of the Vermont State Police troopers who work the night shift at the Rutland barracks are back at work after being exposed to the coronavirus.



The nine troopers who were exposed represent the entire night shift. The troopers were exposed Dec. 29, but it's unclear how.

State Police spokesperson Adam Silverman said the troopers began quarantining early last week, but by Monday all had returned to work. None have tested positive.



Silverman said that the state police were able to provide full coverage while the troopers were quarantining.



