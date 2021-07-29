 Richard Kind Hosts "Broadway In The Berkshires" At The Mahaiwe | WAMC
The Roundtable

Richard Kind Hosts "Broadway In The Berkshires" At The Mahaiwe

  • Richard Kind
    Photograph by Victoria Will / Invision / AP / Shutterstock / Photograph by Victoria Will / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Richard Kind has been a ubiquitous yeoman of stage and screen for a number of decades - equally adept in both comedic and dramatic roles. His television series include regular and recurring parts on: “Mad About You,” “Spin City,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Goldbergs,” and many other network, cable, and streaming shows. He’s often employed to use his signature bombast to bring animated characters to life - out of personal preference allow me to note Marty Glauberman from the Netflix Series “Big Mouth” and imaginary friend of indeterminate species, “Bing Bong” in the Pixar film “Inside Out.”

He was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance as Marcus Hoff in the 2013 Roundabout Theatre Company Broadway production of “The Big Knife” and other Broadway credits include “The Producers,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” and “Kiss Me Kate.”

On Monday, August 2, Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award Nominee Richard Kind will host Broadway in the Berkshires at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts with an evening of all-star entertainment featuring Broadway’s brightest stars.

Producer and actor Deborah Grausman has assembled an extraordinary cast, exceptional musicians, and a first-rate creative team for an evening that is sure to entertain.

