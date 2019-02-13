Receiver Rejects Plan To Reopen Foreclosed Ski Resort

A court-appointed receiver has rejected a plan to reopen a foreclosed ski resort in Vermont.

Alan Tantleff was appointed to oversee Hermitage, which includes the private ski resort, golf courses and homes under construction, in June after the company failed to make mortgage payments.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports Tantleff says the budget he received for the Hermitage Club properties in Newfane was "inadequate to safely operate."

He says Hermitage officials have yet to respond to his concerns.

Tantleff says Hermitage managers have "worked tirelessly" to improve the condition of the properties.

He says officials have been able to run all ski lifts on either primary or backup power, and have not found any major issues or faults.

The receivership has cost about $592,000.

