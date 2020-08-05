 Pittsfield School Committee Takes Full Fall Return Off The Table | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Pittsfield School Committee Takes Full Fall Return Off The Table

By 1 hour ago
  • A long brick building sits beyond a green lawn and trees with a rotunda with a gold spire rising above it
    Pittsfield High School has sat empty since March.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

School districts around Massachusetts are racing to assemble plans for the fall semester to meet the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s August 10th deadline. They’ve been asked to establish three plans – one for a full return, one for full remote learning, and one hybrid of the two. Already, the largest community in Berkshire County, Pittsfield, has taken a full return off the table. WAMC spoke with school committee chair Katherine Yon about how union demands, safety concerns and simple logistics informed the decision. Yon says the state’s move to allow school to start in mid-September has taken a little of the pressure off. She also discusses the newest wrinkle to fall preparations: word that superintendent Jake McCandless intends to leave Pittsfield to take over the neighboring Mount Greylock Regional School District.

Tags: 
pittsfield

Related Content

Berkshire Public School Superintendents Prepare For Fall Semester Amid COVID Chaos

By Jul 27, 2020
A long brick building sits beyond a green lawn and trees with a rotunda with a gold spire rising above it
Josh Landes / WAMC

Public school superintendents around Berkshire County are working around the clock to prepare contingency plans for the fall semester.

Pittsfield City Clerk Details Mail-In Voting Process

By Jul 23, 2020
An envelope leans against a wall on a table with a blue tablecloth.
Josh Landes / WAMC

Residents in Berkshire County’s largest community have begun to receive documents on how to vote by mail in the state and federal elections in September and November. WAMC spoke with Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Clerk Michele Benjamin about the mail-in voting process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kennedy Visits Pittsfield Encampment For Unhoused City Residents In Senate Campaign Swing

By Aug 3, 2020
A white man in a mask and a button-down shirt speaks with a black man in a white t-shirt in an emcampment of tents and tarps.
Josh Landes / WAMC

Congressman Joe Kennedy campaigned in Pittsfield, Massachusetts this morning in his Democratic primary battle against incumbent Senator Ed Markey.

Markey Touts Progressive History In Pittsfield Campaign Stop

By Jul 31, 2020
A white man in a white shirt and khakis stands behind a podium in a park in front of a large campaign bus and a woman in a dress
Josh Landes / WAMC

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey campaigned in Berkshire County Friday as he looks to defend his seat against Congressman Joe Kennedy in the September 1st Democratic primary.