 Pittsfield’s COVID Positivity Rate Drops Below 1% | WAMC

Pittsfield’s COVID Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%

By 56 minutes ago
  • Signs are taped to the inside of a glass facade telling customers that they must wear masks and remain six feet apart inside the restaurant
    A sign on a downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts restaurant.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

The city of Pittsfield’s state COVID-19 transmission categorization is improving as infection numbers continue to drop.

Mayor Linda Tyer made a presentation to the city council about the city’s coronavirus numbers at its meeting Tuesday.

“Our case rate, average case rate for the past 14 days is 6.34%, which is significantly lower than we were back in the late fall and early winter," she told the council. "Our positivity rate is 0.85%, as you can see by the green dotted line, and this places us solidly in the green category on the state's color-coded categorization chart.”

Pittsfield entered the state’s red zone or “high risk” categorization in December, and dropped down into the yellow zone at the end of January.

Tags: 
pittsfield

