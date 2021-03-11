Pittsfield’s COVID Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%

The city of Pittsfield’s state COVID-19 transmission categorization is improving as infection numbers continue to drop.

Mayor Linda Tyer made a presentation to the city council about the city’s coronavirus numbers at its meeting Tuesday.

“Our case rate, average case rate for the past 14 days is 6.34%, which is significantly lower than we were back in the late fall and early winter," she told the council. "Our positivity rate is 0.85%, as you can see by the green dotted line, and this places us solidly in the green category on the state's color-coded categorization chart.”

Pittsfield entered the state’s red zone or “high risk” categorization in December, and dropped down into the yellow zone at the end of January.