 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 48 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

A morning shower, then increasing sunshine and breezy today. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Mostly clear tonight. Lows near 50.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

