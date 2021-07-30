Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 48 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:55 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A morning shower, then increasing sunshine and breezy today. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Mostly clear tonight. Lows near 50. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail