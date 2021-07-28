 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 40 minutes ago

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs in the mid 70s

