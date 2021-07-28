Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 40 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:25 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the upper 50s. Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs in the mid 70s Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail