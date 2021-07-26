 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

Patchy dense fog this morning, then hazy sun today. Highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the mid 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s.

