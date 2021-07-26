Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:43 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Patchy dense fog this morning, then hazy sun today. Highs in the mid 80s. Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the mid 60s. A mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail