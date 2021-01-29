 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 59 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds and windy today. Highs in the lower to mid teens.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows 0 to 10 below.

Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper teens.

