Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Meteorologist Paul Caiano

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds and windy today. Highs in the lower to mid teens. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows 0 to 10 below. Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper teens.