Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 48 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers today. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the teens. A mix of sun and clouds, windy and colder tomorrow. Highs in the lower 20s.