Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Meteorologist Paul Caiano

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers today. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the 20s.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a few snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.