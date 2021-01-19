Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 7:16 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers today. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers tonight. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a few snow showers. Highs near 30. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail