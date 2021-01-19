 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers today. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers tonight. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a few snow showers. Highs near 30.

Tags: 
weather
paul caiano