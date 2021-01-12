 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 2 hours ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the mountains today. Highs in the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 30s.

