Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 2 hours ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:42 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the mountains today. Highs in the lower 30s. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 20s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 30s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail