Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 22 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:58 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Increasing clouds and breezy today. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Cloudy with snow, sleet and rain showers tonight. Lows in the lower 30s. A few rain showers tomorrow morning, then partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail