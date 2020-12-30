 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano

Increasing clouds and breezy today. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Cloudy with snow, sleet and rain showers tonight. Lows in the lower 30s.

A few rain showers tomorrow morning, then partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

