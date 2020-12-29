Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 2 hours ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:50 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Morning snow showers, then mostly sunny and breezy today. Highs in the lower 30s. Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the teens. Sunshine followed by increasing clouds tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail