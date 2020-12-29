 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 2 hours ago

Morning snow showers, then mostly sunny and breezy today. Highs in the lower 30s.

Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the teens.

Sunshine followed by increasing clouds tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.

