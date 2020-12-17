Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and breezy with snow this morning, tapering off to scattered snow showers by early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Additional accumulations:

3-5" in the northern Catskills, Taconics, Berkshires, greater Capital District, southern Vermont and central New England.

1-3" in the Mohawk Valley west of Amsterdam, the Adirondacks, upper Hudson Valley, central and northern Vermont, southern Catskills, mid and lower Hudson Valley, and southern New England.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower teens.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the near 30.