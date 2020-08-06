 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 22 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

Mostly sunny today, with highs around 80.

Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the lower 60s. 

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible south of I-90. Highs in the lower 80s. 

