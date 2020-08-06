Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 22 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:37 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly sunny today, with highs around 80. Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the lower 60s. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible south of I-90. Highs in the lower 80s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail