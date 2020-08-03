Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 21 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:53 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the upper 80s. Increasing clouds with rain moving in late tonight. Lows in the upper 60s. Cloudy with rain tomorrow. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail