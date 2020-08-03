 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 21 minutes ago

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the upper 80s.

Increasing clouds with rain moving in late tonight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Cloudy with rain tomorrow. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

