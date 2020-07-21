 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the mid 80s.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs in the lower 80s.

