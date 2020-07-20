Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:42 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms, then increasing sunshine, hot and humid today. Highs in the lower 90s. Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the mid 60s. Sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail