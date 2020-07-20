 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms, then increasing sunshine, hot and humid today. Highs in the lower 90s.

Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s.

