Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 54 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower-to-mid 80s. Becoming partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 60s. Hazy sun, hot and humid tomorrow. Highs near 90.