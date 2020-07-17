 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy and breezy today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower-to-mid 80s.

Becoming partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Hazy sun, hot and humid tomorrow. Highs near 90.

