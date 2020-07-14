Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 24 seconds ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:52 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Partly sunny today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 60s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail