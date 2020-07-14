 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Paul Caiano

Partly sunny today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s.

